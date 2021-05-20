Covid-19 vaccinations for Pattaya public begins

The first day of COVID-19 vaccinations for the people of Pattaya has commenced.

Thousands of people who had pre-registered to get their vaccinations arrived at the sprawling Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium complex at break of dawn this morning to sign in and get their much anticipated life-saving vaccinations.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, together with his deputies, including Banglamung district officials and senior police officers were on hand at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium in Soi Chaiyapruek to ensure that the vaccinations process was conducted in an orderly manner.

Only 20,000 doses of the CoronaVac vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech are available and will be administered at four sites over two days or the elderly and those at high-risk of contracting Covid-19.

Chonburi Province, as a whole, has been allocated 45,000 doses and will operate 29 vaccination centers.







Those eligible for the jabs are medical personnel, village health volunteers, and registered Banglamung District residents working in the hospitality and tourism industries who pre-registered with the government’s Mor Phrom mobile app.

In Pattaya, inoculations will take place at Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, Pattaya Hospital and the Pong Subdistrict office. Those eligible for the jabs are medical personnel, village health volunteers, and registered Banglamung District residents working in the hospitality and tourism industries who pre-registered with the government’s Mor Phrom mobile app.







People in Pattaya can register via Mor Prom app to make reservations to get vaccinated. Registrations can also be made via LINE App. Assistance can be acquired from the Village Health Volunteers or hospitals that have your medical records. For assistance on how to use Mor Phrom call: 02-590-1493, 02-590-1495, 02-590-1497, and 02-590-1206 or Banglamung Public Health at Tel. 0-38-221-925. (PCPR)



















































