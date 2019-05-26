Chonburi Immigration checked by top brass

Top regional immigration officials reviewed Pattaya-area operations during a regular inspection in Jomtien Beach.

Immigration Bureau Region 3 deputy commander Pol. Col. Peamdech Sarakul met May 22 with Chonburi Immigration Office deputy chief Pol. Lt. Col. Thawatchai Nongbua and his subordinates.

The regional boss inspected uniforms and operational procedures while stressing the bureau’s priorities.

Close attention, Peamdech said, must be paid to cases of as human trafficking, terrorism, arrest-warrant enforcement, alien labor checks and foreigners overstaying their visas.

Additional focus should be on foreign fugitives hiding out in Pattaya, he added.