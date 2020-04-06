Chinese mask hoarder arrested in Pattaya

Pattaya police arrested a Chinese man allegedly hoarding more than 60,000 medical face masks.







A task force of immigration and tourist police, Chonburi Commercial Affairs officers and soldiers apprehended He Chunyu, 38, in his Jomtien Beach condominium April 4. Authorities seized 62,400 masks.

The man denied he was selling the controlled items, insisting he ordered the masks from China to use himself during the Covid-19 outbreak.

He was charged with hoarding a controlled item and working without a permit.





