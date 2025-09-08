Car skids on highway, collides with motorcycles, injuring three

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue personnel received a report of a car accident on Highway 36, inbound toward Pattaya at 3:36 a.m. on September 7. A black Toyota Yaris, driven by 37-year-old Natakorn, lost control and collided with three motorcycles, causing extensive damage and injuring three people. Rescue teams provided first aid at the scene before rushing the injured to a nearby hospital.

One of the injured motorcyclists explained that they had stopped on the roadside after their motorcycle stalled while riding through a waterlogged area. At that moment, the car skidded into the water puddle, compounded by darkness, and crashed into the motorcycles, resulting in significant damage and injuries.



































