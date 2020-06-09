Burned human remains found in field outside Pattaya

Police are trying to identify the charred remains of a person found in a eucalyptus field outside Pattaya.

Nongprue police and forensics experts arrived at the scene about 50 meters away from Highway 7 June 7 to find ashes, bone chips and the remains of three burnt tires.







Jakri Patcharone, 33, said he discovered the remains with his girlfriend while out foraging for mushrooms.

Police have very little to go on, collecting some automotive wires found at the scene and the bone chips. Investigators will perform a DNA test to try to identify the person, who was estimated to have been killed a month ago based on the state of the slow-burning tires.





