Brighter nights, safer streets: Pattaya expands LED lighting to reduce accidents and crime in Soi Paniad Chang

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is steadily transforming into a safer city, thanks in part to the continuous upgrade of street lighting throughout the area. The city has been replacing old bulbs with bright, energy-efficient LED lights in neighborhoods and key intersections, creating well-lit environments that help reduce accidents and deter theft. Enhanced visibility at night not only makes it easier for drivers and pedestrians to navigate tricky spots but also discourages criminal activity by eliminating dark corners and shadowy alleys.







One recent example of this effort is seen at the busy Paniad Chang intersection near Tantrarak School, where the Special Operations Unit (morning shift) has been actively assisting with traffic control as part of the city’s broader LED lighting upgrade initiative. This program, known as BetterPattaya, aims to brighten the city and improve public safety, creating a more secure and welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

With better lighting spreading across Pattaya, the hope is that accidents will decrease and the incidence of theft and other crimes will drop as well—making the city safer around the clock. Residents and tourists alike can look forward to strolling or riding after dark with greater peace of mind.



For any safety or public service issues, residents are encouraged to call the city hotline at 1337 to report concerns or request assistance.



































