Breaking News: Convenience stores ordered to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In a move reminiscent of the curfew imposed during the 2016 coup, convenience stores have been ordered to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.







Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai issued the order on March 27 to help battle the spread of COVID-19. This includes all branded convenience stores and local stores in and outside malls.

Banks and telecommunication service shops inside shopping malls and arcades are allowed to be operational as normal.

Furthermore, industrial estates and manufacturing plants have been instructed to exercise strict virus screening and avoid meetings. They must follow social distancing rules at their workplaces as well as their residences and dormitories during this critical period.











