Attractions association pushes for good hygiene

The Chonburi Attractions Association joined forces with Pattaya City Hall to campaign for good hygiene to prevent spread of diseases including the Chinese coronavirus.





Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and association President Titipat Sirinattasrikul joined tourism industry executives and public officials Feb. 10 to discuss the spread and impact of the coronavirus.

Pattaya officials urged the association to push members to screen employees for fevers and respiratory ailments.

Everyone agreed to advocate good hygiene, including eating hot food, using a serving spoon in community dishes and thoroughly washing hands.







