Another Russian tourist has lost valuables to a Pattaya snatch-and-run bandit.

Irina Kotlova, 30, was walking to her hotel on Naklua Soi 12 while using her Apple iPhone X. A male motorcyclist saw her eyes were fixed on the screen and not her surroundings and easily rode by and grabbed it from her hand.

The robbery comes a day after another Russian tourist had a 50,000-baht gold necklace snatched from her neck in South Pattaya.