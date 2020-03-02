Ad-hoc U-turn imperils Highway 36 drivers in Pattaya

An ad-hoc U-turn on Highway 36 has motorists worrying about the risk for accidents.







Unlike the rest of the highway that recently was resurfaced and expanded from four to six lanes, the section opposite a private school in Nong Plalai looks like the work of amateurs or was forgotten by road workers.

The surface is made of crushed gravel and there are no signs or lights. It appears the barrier was opened up to accommodate parents dropping off and picking up their privately schooled children.

The Highways Department has not properly marked the U-turn nor explained why it is not properly surfaced and lit like elsewhere. But there is one thing drivers do know: Almost totally hidden after dark, the U-turn eventually will be the site of a horrendous accident.







