7th graders get cooking at School No. 5

Seventh-graders whipped up spicy seafood dishes in a cooking contest at Pattaya School No. 5.

Principal Narumol Intapong kicked off the Jan. 31 event aimed at improving students’ culinary skills and instilling unity among the student body.

Students were split into four groups that cooked up spicy spaghetti with seafood and basil, spicy and non-spicy variations of stir-fired basil and seafood, and fried rice with shrimp and shrimp paste.

The non-spicy seafood was judged the best dish, followed by the friend rice, spicy seafood, and the spaghetti came in last.





