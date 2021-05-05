40 Pattaya market vendors gather in violation of virus-control rules to demand better virus control

More than 40 vendors requested that the owner of Rattanakorn Wanasin Market cut their rent and utility bills amid the latest coronavirus outbreak.

The sellers gathered May 4 at the Soi Siam Country Club market to try to negotiate with the owner to not only reduce expenses, but do more to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A gathering of 40 people violates the emergency decree intended to prevent the virus’ spread. The vendors nonetheless congregated and passed around a petition. Nongprue police were dispatched to disperse the illegal assembly.







Coffee stall owner Warin Tienthong, 49, said the vendors want the owner to install disinfectant booths where people are sprayed before entering and employ staff to vigilantly record people’s contact information.

The vendors already have pooled their own money to buy alcohol-based hand sanitizer and record contact info, she said.

The sellers also requested electricity bills be cut 23 percent, claiming the owner has done nothing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to assist them.

Police told the group they cannot meet together and suggested they send a representative to the Nongprue Police Station to meet with the owner. They agreed and a meeting is hoped for in coming days.















