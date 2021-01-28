3 Thai tourists hurt in ‘random’ assault on Pattaya-Jomtien beach

By Pattaya Mail
Three Thai tourists were injured after being attacked by a pair of trouble-making youths at Dongtan Beach.

Anansak Chaiin, 48, Wiriya Promnin, 27, suffered minor injuries and swollen faces, while Chatchawal Sinmasud, 43, sustained a serious cut to his hand in the Jan. 27 incident.


Other beachgoers reported two shirtless men riding a motorbike around the Dongtan Beach area harassing and attacking people randomly.

Anansak said the three men were drinking alcohol at the beach when a group of youths attacked them with a hard object and a knife. No motive was given for the assault.

Police detained an unidentified suspect who denied the charges.

EMT personnel provide first aid before sending the injured men to an unspecified hospital.



Police inspect the scene at Dongtan Beach in Jomtien.





