3 Thai tourists hurt in ‘random’ assault on Pattaya-Jomtien beach

Three Thai tourists were injured after being attacked by a pair of trouble-making youths at Dongtan-Jomtien Beach in Pattaya.

Anansak Chaiin, 48, Wiriya Promnin, 27, suffered minor injuries and swollen faces, while Chatchawal Sinmasud, 43, sustained a serious cut to his hand in the Jan. 27 incident.





Other beachgoers reported two shirtless men riding a motorbike around the Dongtan Beach area harassing and attacking people randomly.

Anansak said the three men were drinking alcohol at the beach when a group of youths attacked them with a hard object and a knife. No motive was given for the assault.

Police detained an unidentified suspect who denied the charges.































