16 gamblers busted in Pattaya pool villa raid

Police arrested 16 gamblers for allegedly renting out a Pattaya pool villa to play cards.

Patrol officers suspicious of such a large number of people going in and out of the Ban Nok Yung villa in Nongprue Subdistrict called in the raid on June 22.







Inside, officers found 13 women and three men playing cards with about 100,000 baht in the pot. The rental house also featured a snooker table, swimming pool and five bedrooms.

Police said the suspects confessed they were part of a rotating card game, moved around the Pattaya area to avoid police.







All 16 were charged with illegal gambling and violating the emergency decree by congregating in a group.
































