10,000 believers seek financial hope at land deed blessing ceremony

Pattaya, Thailand – In a display of unwavering faith and determination, thousands of individuals gathered at Wat Khao Mai Daeng in the small village of Bangphra to partake in the revered ‘Jerm Chanod’ or ‘Land Deed Holy Anointing’ ceremony on Aug 4. This event, deeply rooted in tradition, offers participants a glimmer of hope in the face of economic instability.







Against a backdrop of a stagnant national economy and growing disillusionment with government policies, people of Bangphra and beyond sought refuge in this ancient ritual. The ceremony, renowned for its promise of prosperity and safeguarding, attracted not only local residents but also visitors from neighboring countries including China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan.







The event, which unfolded with meticulous organization, witnessed lengthy queues stretching from the hilltop to the temple entrance. Attendees clutched their land deeds, both original and copies, as well as photographs of their properties, underscoring the significance they attached to the ritual. Many arrived well in advance, a day before the ceremony, emphasizing the urgency of their desire for financial stability.

Guided by Luang Pho Sanga Tikkhawiro, the revered abbot of Wat Khao Mai Daeng, and accompanied by five fellow monks, the ceremony featured profound chants and blessings. Taking place within a specific time window from 4.29 pm to 5.29 pm, the ritual covered an extensive number of participants – over 10,000 individuals – and involved blessing roughly 5,000 sets of land ownership deeds, collectively representing more than 20,000 parcels of land.

For the participants, the ‘Jerm Chanod’ ceremony transcended mere symbolism, representing a lifeline of hope for a more stable future. It is firmly believed that the ritual will alleviate financial burdens and provide protection against adversities.







Luang Pho Sanga Tikkhawiro elaborated on the historical significance of ‘Jerm Chanod’, tracing its origins to the teachings of Luang Pho Jong of Wat Natangnok in Ayutthaya province. This ancient wisdom, he emphasized, continues to offer solace and guidance to individuals navigating the uncertainty of their economic circumstances.

As dusk settled over the serene hills of Bang Phra, the ‘Jerm Chanod’ ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of tradition and spirituality. Against the backdrop of economic challenges, the event underscored the human capacity to seek hope and renewal through deeply rooted beliefs, echoing across generations.





























