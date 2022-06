Police Captain Veerawong Paiboon, better known as Mr Tum, has died after a short illness aged 65. He was in charge of the reception and enquiries desk of Pattaya-Jomtien immigration bureau for over 30 years, firstly at the old headquarters in Pattaya Soi 8 then at the newly-constructed base in Jomtien Soi 5.

He formally retired in 2018, but continued part-time in similar roles until last month. He once said that he had spoken to more foreigners, howbeit briefly, than anyone else in Pattaya.