Walking Street spruced up, even though bars remain closed

No one knows when bars will reopen, but Walking Street is getting spruced up for when they do.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad watched Nov. 3 as city workers installed new lights and repaired the lighted Walking Street sign.







The previous signboard was removed and a new one will be installed to post messages to returning tourists.

The street was also cleared of the construction sites and debris left behind by Provincial Electricity Authority workers burying power lines.



While the bars on Walking Street will be closed indefinitely, this weekend will see an influx of tourists for the Pattaya Music Festival.

































