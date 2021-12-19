Vietnamese beauty queen brings love to Pattaya Children with Special Needs

The newly crowned Miss Grand International Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien from Vietnam along with her entourage came to Pattaya on Dec. 17 where they visited the Father Ray Foundation School for Children with Special Needs to bring them love and happiness during this festive season.







During their visit the beauty queens had a great time entertaining the children. Besides hosting a sumptuous lunch for the special children, they sang and danced and played many games with them.

It was indeed a very special day of happiness for both the visitors and the children at the school.

Father Ray School for Children with Special Needs – Founded 2007

In 2007 a young mother came to us for help. In her arms she carried her young son, she did not know what condition her son had, all she knew was that he was different from other children.





Prior to the opening of the Father Ray School for Children with Special Needs, for many children living with autism, Downs syndrome, cerebral palsy or an intellectual disability in the Pattaya area there was no support.

There was no facility where they could receive the therapy they needed to improve their lives.

There was no school they could attend where they could be educated, where they could gain knowledge and learn new skills according to their age and ability.

There was no one who could give advice to the family, or provide them with the support they need.

Today the Father Ray School for Children with Special Needs offers physiotherapy, occupational therapy, age and ability appropriate education, sports and art therapy, vocational training and family support.

































