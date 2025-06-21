Thai military coup in 2025 unlikely whilst alternatives remain

WEEKEND EDITORIAL

The Thai premier’s unfortunate and leaked phone call to Hun Sen has sparked intense rumors of an upcoming army putsch. Senate president Mongkol Surasajja has already submitted petitions to the constitutional court and to the national anti-corruption commission accusing the prime minister of treason and violating her oath of office. Anti-government street protests are planned for the coming week whilst the Pheu Thai-led administration may lose its parliamentary majority as the coalition parties splinter.







However, the ingredients for a traditional Thai coup are not currently in place. The army coups of 2006 and 2014 both occurred after lengthy street demonstrations by opponents of the government of the day. There is no such window of opportunity for the army to step in right now. It isn’t clear, for example, if the planned demonstrations will attract thousands on Bangkok streets or will turn violent or will be sustained.

The crowds will likely fade away if prime minister Paetongtarn is judicially removed from office or simply decides to step down. Although the new selection process would likely be messy – her replacement would not necessarily be from Pheu Thai or even from a coalition party – the main qualification for the new prime minister would be to act hawkishly to Cambodia over the border disputes. He or she would need to be intensely nationalistic, patriotic and very cooperative towards the army command. That’s all inevitable after the prime minister’s phone call.



A general election isn’t due until 2027, but could be held later this year if the government loses its majority or if Paetongtarn steps down voluntarily. It might take six months for a new administration to be formed, with Pheu Thai as a caretaker government. Still, a parliamentary shakeup would be a preferable alternative to martial law and rule by military edict. In 2006 and 2014, there was no available route to a new general election and the coups were implemented virtually without bloodshed. Indeed, the most recent putsch was achieved without even one tank being rolled out of retirement.

Of course, Thailand’s basic political problem remains that a conservative elite faces a Shinawatra populist dynasty. But both sides are capable of compromise. The prime minister has done her best to apologize to the military and army chief General Pana Klaewplodthik has promised to maintain the country’s sovereignty “within existing mechanisms”. The days of Paetongtarn as prime minister are likely numbered, but that doesn’t mean another coup is inevitable. Just possible.

































