Technological College Graduation Ceremony

Thirty six graduating students from the Technological College for People with Disabilities sat nervously waiting for their name to be called, and when it was they made their way forward to receive their graduation certificate.

Not only was their name called, but the name of the course they studied and where they are currently employed.

Of the thirty six graduates, male and female, 100% have been offered employment, though four young men are currently training to represent Thailand at the South East Asia Para Games which will take place in January 2020 in the Philippines.

The College, which opened as a vocational school in 1984, offers not only college level courses, it also provides courses for those who have none or very little previous education.

Completing their studies, graduating from the college and receiving their certificate from Father Peter was for many graduates something they could only dream of, and now their dreams have come true.