PSC donates funds to build new school restrooms

The Pattaya Sports Club Association donated 115,000 baht to renovate and rebuild new restrooms at Ban Khao Chee Chan School.

Club President Peter Malhotra together with VP Tim Knight, Social Welfare Chairwoman Noi Emerson and PSC GM Ingkarat Chaimongkon presented the new modernized restrooms to Principal Pakphum Phumisart Nov. 28.

Pakphum previously had requested assistance from the club to renovate the student restrooms, which are old with clogged pipes. The Najomtien school’s septic tank was also full, posing a health risk.

The plan called for the tank to be pumped, pipes cleared and replaced, new toilets and sinks installed and the restroom buildings painted and roofs repaired.

One row of toilets was renovated, while a second row was beyond repair. So the PSC committee decided to build from scratch.

On behalf of the students, sixth-grader Kanlaya Pokklang said, “we are delighted and thankful to the PSC for your generosity in overhauling our toilets”.

During their visit, the Sports Club delegation discovered that the school’s music room was under disrepair due to a leaking and dilapidated roof caused by termites. The PSC will put that project on its list of things to fund in the future.