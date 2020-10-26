Poppy Appeal Launch off to good start in Pattaya

For many years the Royal British Legion Chonburi Branch here in Thailand has been very successful in promoting the Welfare of Veterans from all theatres of war. Every year we start the Time of Remembrance by having a Poppy Appeal Launch.







On Saturday, 24th October, this year’s launch was again held at the Queen Victoria Inn Soi 6, where Vic and Jane King provided a very tasty curry for all to enjoy, especially as it was free, which we all appreciate. Many thanks to them and their staff for letting us use their place and for looking after us during the day.









Some 40 plus RBL members and friends attended this year, which was fantastic, as during this time we were expecting attendance to be lower. After a welcome from the Legion Chairman Robert Mann, and a lot of refreshments, it was time for the auction to begin. This was overseen by our own Auctioneer George Barrie and the Legion Secretary Roy Wilson.

There were 11 lots in the auction, and George managed to persuade many members to dig deep and bid. A great total of 29,160 baht was raised, and added to this was a large donation of 8,000 baht by long-standing founder member Middy Campbell.

Many of those present were wearing the new style shirts and had purchased RBL poppy face masks from our small poppy stall run by Roy’s partner Dao and one of our lady members Anthea, assisted by Colin, the membership secretary. Much to everyone’s pleasure, the stall very successfully raised a total of 12,850 baht.

All in all, the afternoon was a tremendous success socially and in raising just over 50,000 baht to kick start this year’s poppy appeal.





The Chairman of The Royal British Legion, Thailand, and the Committee, express their appreciation to all who turned up, had a good time and made this event a great success in these difficult times. They ask that if you see a poppy box anywhere, not only in Pattaya but all over Thailand, give generously. Remember, it’s for a very good cause and “every poppy counts.”

Looking forward, Sunday, Nov 8th, is Remembrance Sunday at the British Club. Nov 11th is Remembrance Day in Kanchanaburi where we mark the point at 11am, on the 11th day, in the 11th month of 1918, the guns fell silent in Europe, and the First World War came to an end.

Wear your Poppy with pride!

Some interesting facts and statistics relating to the Royal British Legion: The Legion was founded in 1921, while the RBLT was formed in 2007 and now has over 300 active members throughout the country. The Royal British Legion safeguards the welfare, interests and memory of serving and ex-Service people their families and dependents. Some 9.5 million people in the UK and around the world are eligible to ask for its help. This also includes Gurkhas living in South East Asia as well as minority groups such as the Karen, Kachin and Shan peoples who fought for Britain in WWII. Loading… The Legion is one of the UK’s largest membership organisations, with around 360,000 members – including the Women’s Section. Anyone can be a member, ex-Service or not. People as young as 17.5 years can be sent on active service, so veterans are often much younger than people realize. There has only been one year (1968) since the Second World War when a British Service person hasn’t been killed on active service. Each year the Legion answers thousands of calls for help to its helpline – Legionline. RBL helps with a huge range of issues, for example, counseling, job retraining, skills assessment, Pension benefits, money and career advice, welfare grants, pilgrimages to war graves, convalescent and nursing care, and home and hospital visits





The Legion has close links to many other charities, organisations and trusts, enabling it to draw on the best resources and expertise and to refer people to those best equipped to help them. The Legion will be needed for as long as people continue to be affected by conflict. It does not advocate war but is simply there to support those who have been prepared to make a personal sacrifice through serving in the British Armed Forces. The Royal British Legion Thailand (RBLT) also supports the Thai Veterans Hospitals.





Just as importantly, RBLT provides help and support for the families of servicemen who live in Thailand and can no longer look after themselves adequately. There are four areas in Thailand where the RBLT is based – Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Korat and Pattaya. There are qualified welfare workers in each of these places, thus allowing the Legion to cover the entire country. And, finally, please remember to buy a poppy this month.











