Maryvit School reopened its classrooms Tuesday with students passing quick coronavirus tests and completing health questionnaires.

Local health officials conducted antigen tests for primary school students who have been stuck at home trying to do schoolwork online.

Maryvit CEO Steven Chanakittikiattisak informed parents before gates opened that testing would be done on all grades 1-6 pupils starting at 7 a.m. and completed by 10 a.m.

No students were found to be infected.