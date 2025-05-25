Pattaya travelers caught in the crossfire—Thailand’s taxis become scapegoats for tourism decline amid mounting fraud concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s taxi problem is no longer just a matter of local complaint—it’s a national concern impacting international perception and tourist numbers. According to recent research from Mastercard’s Economics Institute, Bangkok is one of the top four cities globally for tourist scams, with a staggering 48% linked to taxis and rental cars. Restaurant overcharging follows closely behind.

Refusals to use meters, inflated fares, and mid-trip price hikes have become so notorious that tourists—particularly from China—are skipping Thailand altogether, choosing destinations like Vietnam instead, which they perceive as safer and more transparent.







“This isn’t new,” said Adith Chairatananon, Secretary General of the Thai Travel Agents Association, in a recent interview. “The taxi-meter issue has existed since the 1990s, but enforcement has deteriorated. Drivers who overcharge go unpunished, while honest ones are disadvantaged. It’s become systemic.”

The Mastercard data comes amid sobering economic indicators. In 2018, tourism contributed over 2 trillion baht to the Thai economy. Last year, that figure fell to 1.67 trillion, a shortfall experts believe is partly due to deteriorating trust among international tourists.

Chinese tourists—once Thailand’s most reliable market—have shown a sharp decline. While wider safety issues like scam call centers and rare kidnapping incidents play a role, taxi-related scams remain one of the most consistently cited grievances on travel platforms and social media, particularly in Chinese-speaking communities.

Travelers from Pattaya heading to Don Mueang are especially affected. Many rely on taxis or van services for the 2-3 hour journey, but stories of overcharging, refusal to use the meter, or last-minute fare hikes are rampant. For some, these frustrations begin even before traffic or floods make things worse.

“As a result, more travelers are turning to apps like Grab,” Adith explained. “Yes, they’re more expensive, but people are willing to pay for reliability and a clear fare.”

Yet, not all travelers have access to app-based rides. Tourists arriving at late hours, unfamiliar with local apps, or short on time often fall prey to opportunistic drivers at airports or popular hotel zones—making the journey from tourist town to airport a gamble.

Tourism leaders are urging the government to act quickly. Proposed solutions include strict enforcement of metering laws, a revised fare structure that offers drivers fair compensation without incentivizing fraud, and better vetting and accountability for public transport services.

“Taxi issues are more than just a nuisance—they’re eroding Thailand’s credibility,” Adith said. “We don’t need a huge budget to fix this. We need leadership and enforcement.”

Until then, the burden falls on travelers to prepare, plan ahead, and navigate a system increasingly viewed as hostile to visitors.

































