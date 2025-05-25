Grab Thailand defends operations after taxi protest, affirms legality and cooperation at airports

PATTAYA, Thailand – Grab Thailand issued a formal statement in response to a recent protest by groups of traditional taxi drivers who demanded the government ban the ride-hailing platform on May 24. The company clarified that it has never been in conflict or competition with public taxi drivers and stressed that its airport services are fully legal and authorized.

In the statement, Grab emphasized its role as a pioneer in app-based ride services in Thailand, highlighting how the platform creates income opportunities for all Thai citizens, including thousands of public taxi drivers who now use the app to reach more passengers and boost earnings beyond traditional street-hailing.







Grab insisted there is no overlap or passenger poaching at airport pick-up zones, such as Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, and Phuket, since its pick-up points are separate from those of traditional taxis and legally designated by Airports of Thailand (AOT). Additionally, Grab employs staff to assist travelers at these points, aiming to enhance the overall tourism experience with transparent pricing and safe, convenient travel options.

The company reiterated its commitment to improving service standards, offering driver training, background checks, and ethical guidelines. It also pointed to its active role in supporting drivers during crises like the pandemic and through ongoing tourism campaigns designed to stimulate demand and generate more income opportunities.

Grab concluded by affirming that public taxis and app-based ride services can coexist peacefully, with respect for passengers’ right to choose transportation that suits their individual needs. The company expressed its readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders to improve Thailand’s public transport sector in a sustainable and inclusive way.

































