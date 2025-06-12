Pattaya to Cambodia same-day border bounces unaffected

Foreign tourists and expats needing a single day border hop to Cambodia report no problems at the Pong Nam Ron (Hot Water Spring) frontier post. It’s located in a semi-rural area of Chanthaburi province and a four hours drive from Pattaya. If you travel with an established agency, there is no long queuing or disorder of the kind publicized at some other border areas.

UK tourist Philip Sawle said, “The territorial dispute between Thailand and Cambodia is not affecting foreigners at Pong Nam Ron. My girlfriend and I were obtaining a new 60 days visa exempt stamp and used the service provided by Thai Visa Center. We boarded the minibus at 7.30 am outside Jomtien immigration headquarters and were back in Pattaya well before dark.” He added that Cambodian immigration authorities conveniently handled the now-compulsory Thailand Digital Arrival Card.







Border hops are not visa runs as explained by Jessataporn Bunnag, managing director of Thai Visa Center located next to the Jomtien immigration bureau. “A border hop is an in-out quickie for foreigners wanting a new visa exempt entry, or needing to refresh a 90 days non-immigrant visa which has two or more entries. On the other hand, a visa run is for those requiring a brand new permit issued only by a Thai embassy or consulate in a neighboring country.”

Some confusion has arisen because Cambodian nationals entering Thailand visa-exempt by land now receive only seven days, but that restriction does not apply to other nationalities. Mr Bunnag explained, “Our customers must register with us first as we email in advance a copy of their passport. But we take care of all the bureaucracy and escort them throughout the exit and entry process in the two countries. Lunch is provided and the all-inclusive price (nothing extra) is 6,500 baht, or less than US$200.



A recent trend is for foreigners with a single-entry student visa to cancel it by doing a border hop and returning with a 60 days visa exempt stamp. This is because student visas have become difficult to extend in Thailand because of a crackdown on perceived abuses. According to Mr Bunnag, they can subsequently (with the required paperwork) apply for a five-years validity soft-power Destination Thailand Visa in a neighboring country such as Laos or Cambodia. Border hops and advice on DTVs can be arranged at the Thai Visa Center office or by phoning Mr Bunnag on 0875133333.

































