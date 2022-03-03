Pattaya speeds up projects to promote seaside town as tourism hub

The Pattaya City Municipality has launched two major development projects aimed at promoting the seaside city as an international tourism and investment center. The projects, which are parts of the “Neo Pattaya” development, are the “Neo Koh Lan” and “Old Town Na Klua”.

Pattaya mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem announced Wednesday that the majority of the plans’ subprojects, including the Pattaya City drainage system project, had also been budgeted.



Sonthaya stated that the Neo Koh Lan proposal includes a number of development goals, including the enhancement of utilities, piers, waste management, and water consumption and treatment systems.







The mayor stated that the city is developing Pattaya City Hospital, particularly its outpatient department, which includes eye, bone and joint and renal centers, as well as its chronic disease service, as part of the so-called Neo Pattaya program. Pattaya is at the same time collaborating with a National Reform Council subcommittee to establish affiliated schools, with Muang Pattaya school 11 serving as a model for children’s education.

Sonthaya said the city will continue monitoring each project to ensure it is completed on time and according to the plan. (NNT)









































