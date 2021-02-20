Pattaya ‘Dongtan Beach’ a hive of activity during sunset rush hour

By Ray Whitley
Locals gather at the Dongtan beach public facility for dance exercise as the sun sets.

Especially during the COVID restrictions in Pattaya, Dongtan Beach has become the busiest part of town with hundreds of cars parked along the 2km long narrow roadway competing with other 2 way car traffic, motorcycles and people exercising.



In 2020 the road was fully opened to link Pratamnak and Jomtien with 24 hour traffic access.

Many Pattaya locals flock there during the day but especially at sunset for sports, exercise, people-watching, fishing or to enjoy a nice cold beer while admiring the views.

The road connecting Dongtan and Yin Yom beaches about half a kilometre away is now open for joggers and vehicles all day and night.

Nearby residents speculate that it may not be long until the road needs to be turned into a one-way system as the nightly traffic jams become worse with so many users all trying to share the same small road, especially at the Pratamnak end.

The Dongtan-Yin Yom beach road is narrow. People can still get past each other, but many predict that it may be turned to a one-way system soon as the nightly traffic jams become worse with so many users all trying to share the same small road.
C’mon ladies. Dance like you mean it to burn off those unwanted calories.
A cool breeze at sunset along Dongtan Beach is ideal for beach sports such as volleyball.





