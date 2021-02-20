Pattaya ‘Dongtan Beach’ a hive of activity during sunset rush hour

Especially during the COVID restrictions in Pattaya, Dongtan Beach has become the busiest part of town with hundreds of cars parked along the 2km long narrow roadway competing with other 2 way car traffic, motorcycles and people exercising.







In 2020 the road was fully opened to link Pratamnak and Jomtien with 24 hour traffic access.

Many Pattaya locals flock there during the day but especially at sunset for sports, exercise, people-watching, fishing or to enjoy a nice cold beer while admiring the views.

Nearby residents speculate that it may not be long until the road needs to be turned into a one-way system as the nightly traffic jams become worse with so many users all trying to share the same small road, especially at the Pratamnak end.











