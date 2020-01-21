Northern kids get free trip to Rayong seashore

Rural students from northern Thailand flew on a plane for the first time and enjoyed a field trip to the Rayong coast courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Vice Adm. Kritchaphon Rianglekjamnong, director of U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya Airport, welcomed Akarawit Tepasit, director of TAT’s Rayong office as he escorted 25 youngsters from Chun District in Phayao on their Thai Lion Air flight from Chiang Mai International Airport Jan. 16.

TAT, the airline and sponsors Greenery Melon farm and PD Interfood Co. funded the trip for the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders as part of their “Rayong Gone Green: Making Children’s Dreams Come True” project.

The project aims to give poor students from rural areas a chance to experience air travel for the first time and visit the seashore.

The group saw the King Taksin the Great Shrine at Lummahachaichumpol, toured the HTMS Prasae at Tung Prongthong, visited the Sea Turtles Conservation Center, Rayong Aquarium and Seashell Museum. They also visited Koh Samet and the Learn Yai National Park.