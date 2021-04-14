No quarantines required for Pattaya tourists

While half of Thailand’s provinces have imposed mandatory quarantines and testing upon travelers from hard-hit coronavirus areas, Pattaya is welcoming tourists with open arms.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said April 13 that everyone from everywhere is welcome to visit Pattaya during Songkran without worry of being put in isolation for 14 days.







Instead, the city has deployed its entire workforce to ensure that coronavirus-control protocols are followed so that people can safely enjoy their holiday, he said.

Assistance also applies to traffic, with city hall working with local police and volunteers to be on duty for tourists’ convenience.



Sonthaya pointed out that Koh Larn and all areas in the city are open, except for bars, nightclubs and massage parlors, which were closed by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.



















