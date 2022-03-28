No Pattaya mayor, no problem: PBTA to continue tourism events

Pattaya’s business leaders will continue to organize tourism-promoting events even though the city now is without a mayor and city council.

Sonthaya Kunplome and 12 city council members stepped down March 25 at the end of their appointed terms. But the new election is not scheduled until May 22.



Now former councilman Boonanan Pattanasin, who heads the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, said the leadership void is not a problem, as Pattaya still has a city manager in place who can approve events.

He said the PBTA and other groups will continue to organize events over the next two months to inspire tourists to visit Pattaya. Among them is the Pattaya Squid Festival at Terminal 21 mall on May 1.







Boonanan hopes the government will reverse its earlier decision to outlaw water splashing during Songkran so Pattaya can have an “old normal” Thai New Year again.



































