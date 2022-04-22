Mott the Dog: Four live rock music albums from the path less trodden

All Five Star Gems

Most Rock Fans know classic rock albums by heart. But here are four that often fall through the cracks on people’s top ten lists. They fully deserve to be up there with the greats.

Written by Mott the Dog from his Dog Box on Pattaya’s Darkside.

Nutz – Live Cutz







Nutz – Live Cutz was released in 1977 at the end of Nutz’s tenure on the A&M label. You get the highlights of a headline set from this great Liverpool band. The guitar work of Mick Devonport is mesmerizing and, at times, brutal. David Lloyd’s vocals are the very essence of a rock vocalist. The Rhythm section is the finest ever put together. Every song storms out of the speakers. The final effort, ‘Wallbanger,’ used to leave the crowd screaming for more, as you will be if you have not heard this before.

The Outlaws – Bring It Back Alive

The Outlaws – Bring It Back Alive. Released in 1978 as a live double album from these oft-forgotten Lone Stars of Southern Rock. Only bad luck stopped them from being on the same level as Lynyrd Skynyrd. The highlight of this set is what used to be the complete side four on the vinyl releases: ‘Green Grass and High Tides’ clocking in at 20 minutes with an amazing three-guitar battle that bleeds fire and brimstone.



Mott the Hoople – Live

Mott the Hoople – Live was first released in 1974 with one side of the vinyl from Hammersmith Odeon, London, the other side from Broadway, New York. Later re-released as a double CD containing more from each concert, these recordings catch Mott the Hoople at the peak of their short-lived zenith. Queen were the support band on these tours, and even they couldn’t keep up with Mott the Hoople at the time. Glam/Pop Rock at its best. For All The Young Dudes.





Deep Purple – Made in Japan

Deep Purple are always associated with the live album ‘Made in Japan’ released in 1972. But ‘Total Abandon’ released in 2000 is every bit as good. After many years of turmoil, the line had settled to be the same as the Made in Japan album, with the one welcome difference being the replacement of Ritchie Blackmore with Steve Morse, losing none of the musical skills but gaining harmony within the band. The songs are far more compact than the sometimes rambling days of the Seventies. Catching the whole set from the previous year’s world tour, the results are spectacular.

































