Jo Klemm brightens children’s lives on his 70th birthday

In a heart-warming celebration Sept 16, Jo Klemm, President & Founder of Classic Car Friends Pattaya and a Past President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya marked his 70th birthday in a unique and charitable way. The festivities took place at his Classic Car Loft in Huay Yai, where friends from around the globe gathered for an evening filled with camaraderie and live music.







Breaking from tradition, Jo and his wife Khanittha (Noi) opted for a selfless gesture. Instead of receiving birthday presents, they requested their friends to contribute funds for underprivileged children in the community. The response was heartening, with all the guests embracing this altruistic idea.

Last week, Jo and Noi joyfully handed over 15,000 baht, a collective gift from their friends, to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC). The donation is earmarked to support the center’s efforts in safeguarding and uplifting the lives of vulnerable children.

Reflecting on reaching the milestone of 70, Jo shared a light-hearted perspective, saying, “70 is a big number, but as long as I am able to ride my big bikes and enjoy driving my classic cars, I do not feel old.” Jo’s birthday celebration not only marked a personal milestone but also exemplified the spirit of giving back, making it a memorable and meaningful occasion for all involved.











