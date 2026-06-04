JAS ‘in the lead’ for World Cup 2026 broadcast rights in Thailand after rivals reportedly withdraw

PATTAYA, Thailand – The bidding race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasting rights in Thailand appears to be nearing a conclusion, with reports indicating that Jasmine International (JAS) is emerging as the frontrunner after key competitors reportedly stepped back. According to a post by well-known sports columnist and Facebook page “Be Bangpakong,” JAS is expected to win the bid, with rival True reportedly withdrawing from the contest. The post suggested that final pricing details are still being confirmed, with an official announcement potentially coming as early as June 5.







Earlier reports had already positioned JAS, formally known as Jasmine International Public Company Limited, as a strong contender for the rights to broadcast the tournament, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The estimated value of the rights in Thailand is around 700 million baht. Following the renewed speculation, shares of JAS reportedly rose by nearly 5% during morning trading on June 4, as investors reacted to expectations that the company could secure the high-profile deal. However, no official confirmation has yet been issued, and the situation remains subject to final agreement and formal announcement from the relevant parties.

















































