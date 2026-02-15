Investor confidence soars as foreign capital floods Thailand at five-year high

By Pattaya Mail
Thailand’s Department of Business Development reports record foreign investment inflows of more than THB324 billion in 2025, led by investors from Singapore, Japan, and China, reflecting sustained confidence in Thailand’s economy and growing interest in sectors such as digital technology, electric vehicles, healthcare, and sustainable products.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Department of Business Development announced that Thailand attracted over THB 324 billion (US$10.4 billion) in foreign investment last year – the highest in 5 years!

Top Investors:
∙Singapore: 103 billion (US$3.3 billion)
∙Japan: THB85.6 billion (US$2.74 billion)
∙China: THB35 billion (US$1.12 billion)



Hottest Investment Sectors:

The top 10 business categories, accounting for 87% of total investment (THB 282 billion, or US$9.04 billion), include contract manufacturing, IT services, rental services, engineering, consulting, wholesale trade, financial services, accounting, hotels, and private sector partnerships.


Looking Ahead to 2026:

Foreign investors continue to show confidence in Thailand’s modern infrastructure and strong economy. The country expects growing interest in emerging sectors such as:
∙Digital tech (Cloud/Cybersecurity)
∙Electric vehicles & components
∙Healthcare & medical services
∙Eco-friendly food & sustainable products

This investment boom brings not only capital but also valuable technology transfer and expertise to Thailand. (PRD)















