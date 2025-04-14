Fun quiz on Pattaya’s international restaurants

Bored already with Songkran watery games? Try our latest intellectual challenge. Answers printed upside down at end of quiz.

1. Which of the following has been serving imported steaks since 2012?

a) Beefeater, b) Benihana, c) Longhorn, d) El Gaucho.

2. Which restaurant displays prints of Leonardo da Vinci?

a) Cafe des Amis, b) Edge, c) Gian, d) Marcos.

3. Where would you not find a Sharples fish and chips restaurant?

a) Thappraya Road, b) Mabprachan lake, c) Second Road, d) Soi Buakhao.







4. Which of the following hotels has a T55 grill room?

a)Movenpick, b) Royal Cliff, c) Hilton, d) Sheraton.

5. Which Indian restaurant opened in1984?

a) Tarka House, b) Indian by Nature, c) Ali Baba, d) Maharani.

6. Which restaurant promotes with “Real Good Country Cookin”?

a) Route 66, b) Robin Hood Tavern, c) Prime Burger, d) KIng Kong.

7. “If you want to eat, you must eat” is associated with:

a) Food Panda, b) Grab Food, c) Line Man, d) Uber Eats.



8. Which French restaurant opened the most recently?

a) L’Auberge, b) Au Bon Coin, c) Le Bordeaux, d) Toma.

9. Which year did Pan Pan first appear in Pattaya?

a) 1979, b) 1989, c) 1999, d) 2009.

10. Which Pattaya restaurant also has 26 venues worldwide?

a) El Gaucho, b) Garden Cafe Avani, c) Kamikaze, d) Madras Darbar.































