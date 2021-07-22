Free advertising for Pubs & Restaurants Takeaway Service

Dear Sir/Madam,
To mark our 28th Anniversary on 23 July 2021, Pattaya Mail extends our hand of friendship and support to all businesses going through a very tough time during the pandemic and now the dreaded LOCKDOWN.
We offer to list your Pubs & Restaurants Take Away & Home Delivery Service on our Digital Media Platforms and Newspaper for FREE!
Our Digital Media include:
- https://www.pattayamail.com/whats-on
- https://www.facebook.com/PattayaMail
- Pattaya Mail LINE News Broadcast
- Pattaya Mail Daily Newsletter
- Pattaya Mail Newspaper
Send us a brief text of your offers and don’t forget to include a link and email to your business to:
Email: [email protected]
We will publish your information within 3 hours.
We wish you well and Stay Safe.
Yours Sincerely
Pattaya Mail