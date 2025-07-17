Destination Thailand Visa in the crosshairs again

Introduced in July 2024, DTV parades love and hate in Thailand’s elaborate menu of choices. According to the South China Morning Post this week , quoting alleged official figures of delight, over 35,000 have already been granted. Basically, DTV offers a five-year, multiple entry option for a maximum period of six months before leaving the country and repeating.

Supporters say the visa is cost-effective: the inclusive fee is around US$250 but requires an initial Thai or foreign bank account bond of about US$15,000. In particular, DTV has enabled digital nomads working for overseas companies to enjoy here a flexible, vibrant lifestyle. Neighboring countries either don’t have such a specific visa, for example Cambodia and Laos, or restrict validity to one or two years, as in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.







DTV can also be accessed by a soft-power route, such as learning Thai boxing or cookery or becoming a medical or wellness tourist, even though the commitment may last only one year or even less. Thai Visa Center, one of several agencies based in the Pattaya area, has already offered advice in almost 100 successful cases. Managing director and attorney Jessataporn Bunnag said, “All applicants must register their application in a Thai embassy abroad, but we recommend going to Vientiane in Laos as the officers are usually quicker but always require an in-person interview.”

Integrity Legal’s founder Benjamin Hart in several videos has drawn attention to DTV weaknesses. It was promulgated by the tourist ministry alone and never had the active support of the Thai immigration service. The initial if hazy promise that, after six months, DTV could be extended by domestic immigration for a further 180 days proved very largely a fiction. “I’m not saying DTV was a bad idea for everyone, but it hasn’t worked out as promised a year ago.”

The biggest single problem is DTV’s classification as a tourist visa which means that opening or even maintaining a Thai bank account is a real headache. Bob Silverton, a DTV holder, told Pattaya Mail, “My account was frozen by Bangkok Bank and I had to go to the branch with a pile of documents to reopen it.” They told me that some DTV holders were using their accounts to move crypto currency around or to work illegally without the necessary permit.”

But others are managing without a Thai bank account. Chris Berry said, “I used my UK account to show the original 500,000 baht (US$15,000) bond in Vientiane and live satisfactorily in Thailand by mobile banking, international cards, QR codes and cash.” A digital nomad working for Disney Abroad, Chris said he liked Thailand because of the good internet connectivity, co-working spaces in many cities and the abundance of relaxed cafe society. Chris concluded “Whether DTV is a good idea or not depends on who you are and why you are here.”



































