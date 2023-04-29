Clarification: All immigration offices open Monday May 1

Monday May 1 in Thailand is traditionally classified as a “bank holiday” rather than a “public holiday”. The major banks will be closed to the public, although many money exchange bureaux will remain open. Local government offices, including immigration offices nationwide, will be fully open. Sometimes May 1 in Thailand is described as a “minor” holiday.







May Day is celebrated as an international workers’ day in over 80 countries and is a historical commemoration of the achievements of the labour movement. Ancient historians believe it even dates to Roman times as a celebration of the arrival of spring. However, each country now interprets May Day as it wishes, with some countries such as UK and US having flexible dates rather than one set in concrete.













