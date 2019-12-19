Christmas comes early for Camillian Centre children

Jesters Care for Kids at Camillian

Sunday, 15th December this year marked a significant day in the lives of the children at Camillian Centre, a day they all look forward to as Christmas approaches. These children, currently 36 in all from toddlers to teens, some with HIV, some from HIV infected parents, and others abandoned by their family, are cared for at Camillian Centre in Rayong.

What makes this day so special for them? Well, on this day as has been for the past 12 years, the Jesters have taken them Christmas shopping, and for this one special day each year, they have the opportunity to be in charge. Each child is allocated 1000 baht and is free to spend on whatever they want. They do have supervision to help with pricing, sizes, etc., but basically the choice is theirs.

One would think that the candy counter would be the busiest but surprisingly this sector was completely overlooked. Most popular was clothing, shoes, games, drawing books and small gifts to be exchanged with their friends on Christmas Day.

The Jesters Care for Kids would like to thank Father Joey (from Camillian Centre) and his staff for organizing the event and shepherding the children; the staff at Rayong Big C for their patience and also the generous contribution of free goods and entertainment for the children; and for the Farmer’s family for contributing funds towards for the shopping spree too.

To these children, we wish a bright future and look forward to next year when we can do it all over again.