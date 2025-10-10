Advanced HoLEP laser surgery for enlarged prostate (BPH) in Pattaya by Dr. Niti Navanimitkul

Safe, precise and long-lasting results.

HoLEP : Advanced minimally invasive laser surgery of Prostate Care in Pattaya

If you are one of the many men struggling with frequent urination, weak urine flow or the constant urge to wake up at night to pass urine, you are not alone. These symptoms are most often caused by Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). A common, non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that affects nearly half of men over 50.

While medications can provide temporary relief, they often lose effectiveness over time and many men end up frustrated by the recurring symptoms. Fortunately, medical innovation has introduced a highly effective, minimally invasive solution that restores normal urinary function and improves quality of life. It is Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate ( HoLEP ).

HoLEP is now recognized as the most “Advanced laser surgery” for enlarged prostate.

What Is HoLEP ?

Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate ( HoLEP ) is a cutting-edge surgical technique that uses a high-powered holmium laser to remove the obstructive part of the prostate that causes urinary blockage. The procedure is performed entirely through the urethra without any external incision and 3 hours operation under general anesthesia.

Developed in New Zealand in the late 1990s, HoLEP has become one of the most researched and trusted solutions for BPH worldwide. The technique involves “peeling out” or enucleating the enlarged tissue that blocks urine flow while preserving the outer shell of the prostate. The removed tissue is then sent for microscopic examination, a key step that can detect hidden prostate cancer in up to 8% of cases.



Because HoLEP removes the entire obstructive core, it provides a long-term or even lifetime cure for prostate obstruction. In most cases, only one HoLEP procedure is ever needed.

How Does HoLEP Work?

Using a surgical telescope inserted through the urethra, the surgeon delivers precise laser energy to separate the enlarged prostate tissue from the normal capsule. The tissue is then pushed into the bladder and removed using a specialized instrument called a morcellator.

The laser allows exceptional precision and control, resulting in minimal bleeding and rapid recovery compared to traditional surgery. There are no external cuts and the urinary catheter used after surgery is usually removed within 24 hours.

Clinical Outcomes and Key Benefits

HoLEP has consistently outperformed older prostate surgeries like TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) and GreenLight laser therapy in both clinical trials and real-world outcomes.

Here’s WHY! :

Less Bleeding and Faster Recovery

Because the holmium laser seals blood vessels as it cuts, patients experience very little bleeding and rarely need a blood transfusion. Most men are able to return home within 24 hours after the procedure.

Short Catheterization Time

The urinary catheter is typically removed the next day. Some men do not even require overnight hospitalization, an advantage especially valued by working professionals and international patients.

Suitable for All Prostate Sizes

Unlike many other surgical techniques, HoLEP is effective for prostates of any size, from moderate to very large glands. This makes it a versatile and reliable option for nearly all men with BPH.

Durable, Long-Term Results

Studies show that HoLEP provides the lowest re-operation rate among all surgical BPH treatments. Only 0.7% of patients required another operation within 10 years compared to 10–15% after TURP and even higher after GreenLight laser procedures.

In short, the prostate does not grow back after HoLEP .

High Success Rate for Catheter-Dependent Patients

For men who have been living with a urinary catheter due to retention, HoLEP offers new hope. Up to 98% of men are catheter-free after surgery compared with 70% for other laser treatments.

Proven Improvement in Urinary Symptoms

Clinical data show that patients experience a 70–80% reduction in urinary symptoms and an up to 600% increase in urinary flow rate. Most men notice the difference immediately after the catheter is removed.

Better Quality of Life

Beyond physical improvement, HoLEP significantly enhances daily comfort, sleep and confidence helping men regain control of their health and independence.

No More Lifelong Medication

Because HoLEP removes the obstruction entirely, there is no need for continuous BPH medication, which often comes with side effects such as dizziness or sexual dysfunction.







What to Expect After HoLEP?

Most recovery happens comfortably at home.

Patients can usually resume light activities within 3–5 days and fully recover in about 4 weeks.

Urinary Flow:

Most men notice immediate improvement in urinary flow and bladder emptying.

Bladder Symptoms:

Frequency, urgency and nighttime urination (nocturia) continue to improve over the first 2–3 months.

Mild Side Effects:

Temporary burning sensation, light bleeding or frequent urination may occur in the first two weeks. These are normal and gradually resolve.

Temporary Incontinence:

Some men experience mild leakage after surgery. Pelvic floor exercises (Kegels) can help and most regain full control within 3 months.

Ejaculation Changes:

Retrograde or “dry” ejaculation is common after HoLEP (about 90% of cases). This is not harmful, and it does not affect sexual pleasure or erections.





Who Should Consider HoLEP ?

HoLEP is an ideal treatment for men who……….⬇️

Have moderate to severe urinary symptoms due to BPH.

Are no longer responding to medication.

Have urinary retention or require a catheter.

Want a long-term solution without future re-operation.

without future re-operation. Prefer minimally invasive surgery with a quick recovery time.

For men with medical conditions such as heart disease or those on blood-thinning medication, HoLEP is also a safer option due to its minimal bleeding risk.

Why Choose HoLEP in Pattaya?

Under the care of Dr. Niti Navanimitkul, HoLEP is performed using state-of-the-art laser equipment in an advanced surgical facility. Dr. Niti combines years of experience in urology and minimally invasive laser surgery with a patient-centered approach ensuring safety, comfort and the best possible outcomes.

Men’s Health Thailand, located in Pattaya, provides comprehensive urological care and modern treatments for men’s health concerns, including:

Enlarged prostate (BPH)

Erectile dysfunction (ED)

Prostate surgery

Rezum Water Vapor Therapy

UroLift procedure

Penile implant surgery

For both Thai patients and expats living in Thailand, HoLEP offers a reliable, long-lasting solution performed by one of the country’s most trusted urologists.



Meet Your Surgeon: Dr. Niti Navanimitkul, M.D.

He believes that every patient deserves an individualized treatment plan, whether through surgical treaments, advanced laser surgery or non-invasive therapies to restore health and confidence.

If you are experiencing symptoms of an enlarged prostate such as slow urine flow, frequent urination or discomfort >>> it’s time to regain control of your life.

Schedule a consultation with Dr. Niti Navanimitkul to discuss whether HoLEP is the right treatment for you.

