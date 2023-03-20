180 children compete in Pattaya Sports Club-Rotary Sports Day

The Pattaya Sports Club and the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya jointly organized a Children’s Sports Day bringing together 180 children from 5 orphanages and children’s home to compete in various athletic disciplines, strengthening friendships amongst each other and help raise funds to support their homes.

The sports event was held on March 11 at the sprawling sports grounds of the Rugby International School in Khao Mai Kaew, East Pattaya.







Children from the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand), Father Ray Foundation, Ban Jing Jai Foundation, Hand to Hand Foundation and the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center participated in the various competition such as 100 meter, 200 meter, 400 meter relay, High Jump, Javelin throw and 5-a-side football. The children were divided into two age groups 10-12 years and 13-15 years.







It was an exciting day which saw children laughing and cheering on their teams in all the competitions. The Rugby International School generously allowed the children to use their state-of-the art facilities for their track and field competitions. John Holland Head of Teacher, together with the staff including 11 senior students and 9 prep students were on hand to lend their support to ensure that the kid’s sports day was a most successful and memorable one.







Stanley Rees, VP of the Pattaya Sports Club officiated at the event supported by David Smith and Willem Lasonder, Dick Braimbridge and Ty Anderson from the Pattaya Sports Club, while Rolf Ruegg and PE Bijen Jonnche from the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya were in attendance to give support and cheer the children on.

During the break in the tournament which kicked-off at 2 p.m. under an overcast sky, the children were treated to an array of snacks and drinks and at the end of the day after the trophy and medals presentation ceremonies they enjoyed a sumptuous buffet at Wisdom Valley.

VP Stan Rees said, “The event itself was held in great spirits by the students but very competitive with great standards, and medals galore. Each event was well supported with the children loudly supporting their own teams. We had 6 tents for water stations that doubled up as a home base for each school.



“With all the children enjoying themselves, it turned out to be a very enjoyable day, not only for the students but for those who attended the event. A special thanks to Joy Lasonder who did a great job with the Microphone keeping the activities flowing. The event was organised as a charity event. A big thank you goes out to all the sponsors. With the great success of this event, we are looking at turning it into an annual event.”













































