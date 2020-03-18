Mothers, older adults with COVID-19 symptoms hygiene practice, routines

Mothers with COVID-19 symptoms who are breastfeeding or practicing skin-to-skin contact should practice:
– Respiratory hygiene, incl. during feeding
– Hand hygiene before & after contact with a child
-Routinely clean and disinfect surfaces which they have been in contact with
Help children find positive ways to express disturbing feelings such as fear and sadness during COVID-19.
Every child has his/her own way to express emotions.
During COVID-19, older adults and people with underlying conditions:
Be prepared and know in advance where and how to get practical help if needed, like calling a taxi, having food delivered and requesting medical care.
Keep regular routines and schedules as much as possible or help create new ones in a new environment, including:
– regular exercising
– cleaning
– daily chores
– singing
– painting
