Bangkok – This year’s international aerospace exhibition, Thailand Space Week 2019, is currently showcasing aerospace and geo-information technology and a zero-gravity simulation using human gyroscopes.

Thailand Space Week 2019 is Thailand’s first aerospace exhibition, featuring academic forums on aerospace and geo-information technologies, a forum on high-precision satellite location tracking services in Asia, showcasing innovative concepts and real-life adaptations in the industrial sector. It is also an opportunity for business matching sessions between international firms.

The event also houses aerospace innovations including human gyroscope devices simulating zero-gravity conditions. The device is used to familiarize astronauts with spinning spacecrafts. Event goers can participate in space orbit simulations using 3D virtual reality headsets. There are some 60 information booths.

Thailand Space Week 2019 is taking place at the IMPACT Forum, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition center, Nonthaburi, from now until Friday 29 August.