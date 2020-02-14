Terminal 21 Mall Koratholdsmerit-making ceremony before reopening

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Terminal 21 mall held a merit-making ceremony on Thursday morning before its reopening to give moral support to shop operators, customers and local residents after the shooting rampage on the Makha Bucha day.





Buddhist monks chanted prayers to bring good luck in the blessing ceremony for the city and the shopping mall.

Over 200 monks received alms on G Floor, Eiffel Square, attended by government officials and a large number of locals.

Free food and drinks were offered outside the mall for participants by the royally-sponsored makeshift kitchen and food shop operators.

Students from Nakhonratchasima Technical College help facilitate organizing the event.

As the mall is ready to reopen this afternoon, many shops offer 50 per cent discount to attract shoppers to return to the mall today.

Meanwhile, Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai led officials and people to worship the Thao Suranaree monument to ward off bad things from the province.

He disclosed that the donations for the victims of the massacre rose to 53 million baht.

The money will be given to relatives of the dead victims at the city hall tomorrow. Each family will receive one million baht.































