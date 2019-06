Small fishing boats were stuck in port by heavy rains that raised swells as much as three meters high.

Boats based in Samae San, Bang Saray and Najomtien all were idled by the June 9 storm. Many boats moored offshore with nervous owners checking them regularly.

The Thai Meteorological Department said there was a 60 percent chance of more rain throughout the week with swells of 2-3 meters and high temperatures of 31-35 degrees Celsius.