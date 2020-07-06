Russian mother jailed for killing daughter in failed murder-suicide in Pattaya

A Russian mother is on suicide watch after allegedly killing her 19-month-old daughter in a failed murder-suicide in Naklua.





Anna Yefimova, 33, was arrested around 3 p.m. Sunday after leaping from the third floor of her apartment off Sukhumvit Road. She sustained only minor injuries and was admitted to Banglamung Hospital under guard in the mental-health ward.

Police were called to the five-story apartment building after the manager found the lifeless body of Yefimova’s toddler daughter in the bathroom under a brown towel and pieces of a demolished toilet. Yefimova allegedly had smashed her head on a restroom surface. The girl had evidence of other physical abuse.





While being treated, Yefimova claimed her husband had beaten the both of them, but the manager said the Russian lived with only her daughter. Police are checking security cameras and interviewing neighbors to determine if someone else had been there.

Elfmova’s apartment showed signs of a frantic fight, with blood trails across the room. On a table was drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a powdery substance.

Banglamung police believed the woman was emotionally troubled and that drugs pushed her over the edge, losing patience with her daughter and trying to kill herself over the guilt.





