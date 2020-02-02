Planned Pattaya palm-tree park encroached by private landowner

A funny thing happened on the way to Pattaya building a park on land near Bali Hai Pier: When they actually looked at the land, city officials discovered someone had already built on it.





Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome visited the site Jan. 31 and saw that private property owners had built structures that encroached on the public lot. He ordered it cited and demolished.

Meanwhile, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden had already made substantial progress on planting 78 sugar palms and will pave over the rest of area with tiles to make it into a meeting area for Bali Hai and an ideal sunset-viewing park.