Pattaya South Road closure begins, lasts until Dec. 31

Roadwork has begun on Pattaya’s South Road, closing half to traffic until the end of the year.

Pattaya and Provincial Electricity Authority officials inspected the work zone between Sukhumvit and Third Roads June 15.

The PEA will tear up 400 meters of the outbound, two lanes at a time, to lay new power systems and bury overhead electricity and communications lines. The work is expected to last until Dec. 31.

Motorists are encouraged to use other routes as eastbound traffic will be impassable after Third Road. (PCPR)











