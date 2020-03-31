Pattaya police chief warns of coronavirus crime wave, vows to protect residents

Pattaya police chief warned of a potential crime wave fueled by job losses and income cuts due to the coronavirus crisis.







In statement released to the media March 29, Pol. Col. Khemmarin Pissamai vowed that, despite the risks of officers contracting Covid-19, they would be on the streets to keep order amid during what he called a “risky” time.

“Recently, there has been a rise in robberies of banks, goldsmiths and convenience stores (countrywide) by criminals using violence and war weapons,” he said, noting that such crimes are now starting to pop up in Pattaya.

The Covid-19 crisis has resulted in the loss of jobs, many businesses are forced to shut down, street vendors are not able to make sales, people making living on daily income are not able to make ends meet,” Khemmarin said. “But people still have debts and interest still mounts. Families still have expenses and need to be fed. Almost every aspect of society is affected.

“At a time when people are in need in a never-ending winding road, everyone walks around masked and most police officers are assigned to do virus checks on roadblocks 24 hours a day. This is a risky time for crime.”

As police chief, Khemmarin said he “cannot allow the people of my city become the victims of such crimes and add on to their suffering.”

“No matter how at-risk or tired we are, all police officers of Pattaya Police Station will sacrifice and devote ourselves to the safety of the people of Pattaya to protect lives and property and the harmony of the city until Pattaya is back to normalcy.” (PCPR)

